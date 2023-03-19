Chandmal Chandiwal passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Senior member of Khandelwal Digambar Jain Samaj and resident of Chintamani Colony, Chandmal Uttamchand Chandiwal (77) passed away due to brief illness on Sunday. He is survived by his wife, a son, two daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother and grandchildren. He was the trustee of Rajabazar Jain Panchayat temple, convenor of Karnapura Jain Bara Mata temple and member of Uttamchandji Thole Jain hostel. He was the father of Lokmat vice president (Accounts) CA Shailesh Chandiwal and elder brother of retired Judge Kailaschand Chandiwal. His last rites were performed at Pushpanagari crematorium. Dignitaries from different levels of the society were present for the funeral.