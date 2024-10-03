Chandukaka Saraf Jewellers opens Golden Hall in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lokmat News Network

The new showroom of Chandukaka Saraf Jewellers in the city was inaugurated on Thursday by Minister Atul Save, along with Director Atul Shah and Sangeeta Shah from Chandukaka Jewellers.

Chandukaka Saraf Jewellers opened a new branch on Jalna Road, cidco N3, with Minister Atul Save officiating the event. Key attendees included Atul Shah, Sangeeta Shah, Siddharth Shah, Ankita Shah, and Dr. Vivek Deshmukh, while former MP Chandrakant Khaire offered his best wishes. Minister Atul Save emphasized that this new branch would boost local development. To celebrate the opening, customers spending Rs 19,000 or more from October 3 to 11 can win prizes like a 1 BHK flat, scooter, laptop, or mobile phone. Gifts are also available for purchases starting at Rs 3,000.

Atul Shah mentioned, “Our offerings feature a blend of reasonable pricing, pure silver rates, traditional designs along with innovation, and a variety of lightweight jewelry.”

The branch of Chandukaka Saraf Jewellers was inaugurated by Minister Atul Save. Atul Shah, Sangeeta Shah, Siddharth Shah, Aditya Shah, Ankita Shah, Sweety Bagi, Sahas Bagi, Dr. Rajesh Fade, and Dr. Vivek Deshmukh were present during the event.

(Photo: Rajendra Samant)