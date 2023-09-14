Changes in city traffic on Saturday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

There are several events on the occasion of the cabinet meeting and the Marathwada Mukti Samgram Divas in the city on September 16 and 17. VIPs, ministers and officers will be in the city. Similarly, there will be a laser show at Kranti Chowk in the evening while the agitators will hold morchas during the cabinet meetings. Hence, to avert the traffic congestion on the city roads, the traffic department has made changes in the city traffic.

Avoid these roads during this period on Saturday

- 7 am to 10 am: Shahnoormia Dargah Chowk to Sutgirni Chowk

- 7 am to 10 am: Bhadkal Gate to Annabhau Sathe Chowk

- 9 am to 5 pm: Kranti Chowk, Ajabnagar, Bandu Vaidya Chowk, Savarkar Chowk, Nirala Bazar, Nageshwarwadi, Khadkeshwar T-point, Sanskrutik Mandal, Jubilee Park to Bhadkal Gate.

- 4 pm to 8 pm: Wokhardt T-point to Lahuji Salve Chowk via Jai Bhavani Chowk and Lahuji Salve Chowk to Kalagram (Blue Bell Society Chowk) and Kalagram to Ayush Paper Mill.

Kranti Chowk to be closed till 12 midnight

Maximum programmes on the occasion of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas have been organised at Kranti Chowk. On Saturday between 9 am to 1 am - Gopal T-point to Sillekhana and the service roads on the east and west sides of the flyover will be closed for the traffic completely.

Parking facility

- The parking facility for the agitators and the persons submitting memorandum during the cabinet meeting will be available at Karnapura Ground.

- The parking facility for the programme at Riddhi Siddhi Lawns opposite Kalagram at Chikalthana MIDC will be available near Garware Stadium ground, old Rolex Medal Company ground near Navjeevan Special School and open space at Jaibhavani Chowk, near Naregaon.