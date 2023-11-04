‘Chetana’ chosen for World Forum for Democracy; Foundation to represent India in event to be held in Strasbourg, France on November 7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chetana Empowerment Foundation (CEF) has been chosen as one of the distinguished organisations to be present at the prestigious World Forum for Democracy 2023. Organised by the Council of Europe (CoE), this international event is set to take place in Strasbourg, France, on November 7 and will focus on the critical theme, "How is peace maintained in a democracy?"

For over a decade, the CoE’s Peace Initiative has brought together individuals and organisations dedicated to addressing global challenges through thoughtful discussion and collaboration. This year, out of 400 organisations from across the globe that registered to participate, only 40 were selected for this exclusive seminar. The CEF, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, will represent the nation at this event.

The CEF has taken up initiatives aimed at fostering mental wellness, addiction-free education, digital awareness, and comprehensive personality development for deserving and promising students over the past 11 years. Through their dedicated efforts, they have empowered over 2,02,220 individuals through awareness programmes.

Their programmes Chetana Jeevan Nirman and Chetana Vidya Sahayyata have been instrumental in providing crucial financial assistance to 215 underprivileged students to pursue higher education.

The CEF has also been involved in enriching young minds with value-based education since 2012 to elevate declining educational and social standards.

The CEF has conducted captivating dramas based on the theme "Am I Smarter than a Smartphone..." in 249 schools through the programme 'Parivartan.' This innovative approach has left a profound impact on the impressionable minds of 83,280 students.

In the upcoming event in Strasbourg, France, Foundation president CA Vivek Randad and vice-president Mitali Lathi will represent the Peace Initiative.