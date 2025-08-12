Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Auto Driver Molests Govt Woman Officer, Assaults Cop Over Fare Dispute

A government woman officer was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver over a fare dispute at the main railway station on Monday evening, August 11. The accused also snatched her bag and mobile phone and assaulted traffic police personnel who rushed to her aid, throwing away their e-challan machine.

The incident occurred when the 36-year-old officer, posted near Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk, reached the station from her office. The accused, identified as Yusuf Mohammad Ansari (27) of Daulatabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, allegedly argued over the fare, touched her inappropriately, abused her, and threatened her before snatching her belongings.

Hearing her screams, constables Giri and Rathod intervened. Yusuf allegedly manhandled them, grabbed the challan machine from constable Giri, and flung it away. Vedantnagar police arrived at the spot, arrested him, and booked him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Не will be produced in court on Tuesday, police inspector Praveena Yadav said. The latest case has reignited public concern over the unchecked behaviour of some auto drivers and the need for stricter regulation.