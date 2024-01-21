Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to glow with devotion as Ayodhya Temple to open today

Various programmes to mark the occasion throughout the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The city is buzzing with fervor as its residents gear up to celebrate the inauguration of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Temples across the city have been adorned with dazzling lights, while houses and vehicles proudly display saffron flags bearing Lord Ram's image.

Festivities kicked off in Kranti Chowk with a vibrant ‘Deepotsav’ organized by the RR Patil Foundation. Shiv Sena Thackeray's group will follow suit with a grand ‘Maha Aarti’ at the TV centre tomorrow morning. The city pulsates with anticipation as the long-awaited Ram Lalla idol finds its permanent home. Devotees have planned a second Diwali to mark the momentous occasion. Rangoli competitions depicting Ram, Sita, Laxman, and the Ayodhya temple are blooming on streets, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

Prabhatpheri in Samarthnagar

Samarth Ram Mandir in Samarthnagar was illuminated by over 5000 lamps. Sindhi Colony residents conducted a city-wide cleanliness drive today and will lead a Prabhatpheri procession tomorrow, followed by cultural programmes and a Bhandara feast.

Cidco N-6

Cidco N-6 will have a vibrant Shriram Band Rath procession and a unique Rangoli creation using 11,000 Boondi ladoos, to be distributed as prasad after the inauguration. The BJP will join the celebrations with another Deepotsav at Kranti Chowk.

Spiritual melodious at Kasari Bazar

Spiritual melodies will fill the air at Kasari Bazar's Nasgalli as Runmochak Ganesh Mandal hosts a musical Sunderkand event. Ahimsanagar's Shivganesh Temple offers bhajans, shankh naad, a procession, deepotsav, and a grand mahaprasad distribution.

Cidco Sri Bhaktinagar

Cidco's Sri Bhaktinagar witnesses the Pran Pratishtha of a new Shriram idol in Jagurt Hanuman temple, followed by a live broadcast of the Ayodhya ceremony and a bhandara in the evening.

Bhandi Bazar

Bhandi Bazar will witness a procession of the new Shriram idol, a live broadcast of the Ayodhya event, a grand maha aarti, prasad distribution, and a spectacular display of 1100 lights and fireworks.

Vitthal temple in Jyotinagar

The Vitthal temple in Jyotinagar area joins the celebration with a Dindi procession, live broadcast, Shriram Namjap chanting, Mahaprasad, bhajans, and a grand maha aarti to conclude the day.

Satara area

Satara area adds to the city's vibrant tapestry with the Pran Pratishtha of a Shriram Darbar idol at the Himalayeshwar temple, followed by an "Aarti" and "Kaliya Kirtan Mahaprasad" distribution.