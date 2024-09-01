Chhattisgarh team to camp in M’wada after Ganeshotsav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of 26 important leaders from Chhattisgarh will camp in Marathwada after Ganeshotsav for victory in Assembly elections.

It may be noted that in the recent Lok Sabha elections, BJP faced a resounding defeat in Marathwada. The party was defeated in all the four LS seats at Latur, Beed, Jalna and Nanded in the region.

Now, the assembly elections are around the corner and BJP has focused on 25 seats in Marathwada. A team of 26 important leaders from Chhattisgarh will stay in the region after Ganeshotsav to win those seats. These leaders will establish a base in Marathwada and stay until the election results are announced.

The Chhattisgarh team conducted a four-hour guidance workshop, after which one group of leaders departed for their respective areas while another group headed to Chhattisgarh via Shirdi the following morning.

A team of 26 senior leaders including 9 former MLAs took a quick look at the situation in Marathwada on Saturday. Except former union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad and some important office-bearers of the party, no one was in the camp.

It was said from the BJP sources that the decision on the candidature will be made after the first-month report of this team.

2 months stay with each worke

Leaders of Chhattisgarh will be in Marathwada for two months. By staying with the chief office-bearer of the organisation in the constituency, they will guide on zone-wise organisation building, worker training, inspection of booths and reaching out to the voters and taking their votes. They will also guide on how to overcome the current social situation in Marathwada

Daily visit to 3 Constituencies

Three leaders from the Chhattisgarh team will visit Assembly Constituencies of Phulumbri, Gangapur and Aurangabad East of the district every day. Surendra Patni may be given the responsibility for Aurangabad East Constituency.

Niranjan Sinha will have the responsibility of Gangapur while the responsibility of Phulumbri will be given to another leader.

Patni is from Raipur. He is the coordinator of the NGO wing of BJP Chhattisgarh. Sinha is the head of a region of Chhattisgarh. Constituency responsibilities on the leaders have not been fixed yet. However, there is speculation that the existing and aspiring candidates of the BJP are getting information about who will visit to their constituency.