Child rights awareness camp at Milind School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An awareness camp on child marriage and child labour was organised by Sparsh Sanstha under District Women Child Welfare Committee at Milind Multipurpose High School, recently. Principal Dhanykumar Tilak presided. Coordinator of Sparsh Adv Manohar Banswal guided the students about child labour laws, child rights, cyber crime, POCSA Act, and good touch, bad touch. This program was organized on behalf of the Sakhi Savitri Committee working in the school. Sparsh officials Shital Sable, Rekha Kakade, activists Suvarna Dhande, Hemant Gaikwad were present. Lata Srinathe anchored the programme. Aref Shaikh proposed a vote of thanks.