Childhood dream was to become a steam engine driver - Ankushrao Kadam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Ankushrao Kadam, Chancellor of MGM University, revealed his childhood dream of becoming a steam engine driver during the 75th Rare Share programme organized by the Aurangabad Management Association (AMA). The event, held at Rukmini Hall of MGM on Tuesday, saw Kadam expressing his lifelong fascination with steam engines and how it steered him towards a career in engineering.

Recalling his journey, Kadam highlighted the challenges his middle-class family faced to provide the best education for their five children. Despite his initial selection for civil engineering, a twist of fate saw him switch to mechanical engineering, aligning with his passion. Kadam attributed much of his success to his mother's unwavering support and underscored the pivotal role she played in their education.

Kadam shed light on the establishment of the first private engineering college in Marathwada, an initiative that stemmed from a proposal directed at his brother Kamalkishor Kadam. The college, named Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM), evolved into a prominent educational institution under the guidance of Kadam. Reflecting on the institution's growth, he discussed the introduction of various courses, transforming MGM into a substantial educational hub.

Diverse insights from industry leaders

The 75th Rare Share program also featured insights from other notable speakers:

KK Murlidharan, founder of Madhvi Agro Products Pvt Ltd, shared his transformation from a construction contractor to the 'Mango Man of Marathwada,' emphasizing the importance of water planning in agriculture.

Arpit Save, MD of Savera Pharmaceuticals, discussed market study, adaptability, innovation, and the significance of global exposure in entrepreneurial ventures.

Rohit Dashrathi, director of Rucha Engineers, provided insights into challenges faced by second-generation engineers, the role of communication, and decision-making processes.

Ketaki Kokil, director of Ecosense Appliances, shared her journey of rising to challenges, starting a new business, and fostering bonds with employees.