Children's Day celebrated by GDCH

Aurangabad

Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) organised various activities for promotion of dental health awareness among children on Children's Day. The activities were organised in response to the appeal made by Indian Association of Pediatric Dentistry under the guidance of dean Dr S P Dange and head of pediatric dentistry department Dr .Rajan Mahindra.

Free dental check-up camp was organised at Parwarish Pre-school, Bansilal Nagar. Dr Rajesh Ijalkar and Clinical Assistants demonstrated proper tooth brushing techniques.

The children were guided on the bad effects of consumption of sugary diet ,junk food and sticky carbohydrates in large quantities.

At GDCH, Dr Dange in a function explained the importance of milk teeth and appealed the parents to take care of dental health of their children.

Skit play on technique of replantation of avulsed teeth was performed by the students.

Dr Poonam Shingare, Dr Chaitali Hambire, Dr Rajesh Ijalkar and Dr Mayuri Salunke participated in the activities. Dr Shirish Khedgikar conducted the proceedings of the function.