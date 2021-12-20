Christmas celebrations at SSHS

Aurangabad, Dec 20: Students and teachers came together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas with the ceremonial presentation of the birth of Jesus Christ at Stepping Stones High School. Students guided by their teachers put up a magnificent show where all the events leading up to the birth of Christ were showcased on stage as the choir serenaded the morning assembly.

The audience was left amazed by a splendid dance performance put up by the Steppers. The use of shiny green pom-poms made the presentation all the more vibrant as the audience tapped their feet to the popular beats of Christmas. The events of the day couldn’t have been complete without the appearance of Santa Claus, and to the utter disbelief of the crowd, not one but two Santas appeared in the scene riding a bike and went around distributing chocolates and toffees among the students. School principal Dr Angelo Michael D’Cruize presented an impromptu performance of Holy Night, the song sung worldwide on the 24th December eve. All cultures are given equal precedence by SSHS ensuring maximum participation from all students and teachers.