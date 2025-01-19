Cinema-style robbery in Phulambri at midnight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In cinema style, a farmer’s family was robbed of Rs gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 2 lakh at Kingaon Shivar in Phulambri tehsil of the district on Saturday midnight.

The incident has spread fear in the area. A case was registered against four robbers at 3 pm, on Sunday.

According to police, the farmer Adinath Vishwanath Vitekar (Murshidabadwadi) has an 8-acre farm land in (gut no. 136) Kingaon Shivara.

He lives on the farm with his mother, wife, and two children. After having dinner at 10.40 PM on Sunday, Vitekar locked the house from outside and went to water the crops.Around midnight, four unknown persons, who were hiding in the field, caught hold of Vitekar and threatened him with a stick.

They tied his face with a handkerchief and his hands and feet with a drip hose. Two of the four criminals stopped near Vitekar while the remaining two went to Vitekar's house. When the robbers entered Vitekar’s house, his wife Kaveri and children woke up.

But, the robbers threatened to kill her and asked the woman to bring cash and gold ornaments. Out of fear, the woman handed over cash, a mobile phone and gold ornaments, all worth Rs 1.82 lakh kept in a plastic container, to them. After taking cash and items, the robbers fled the scene.

Box

After the farmer lodged a complaint in this regard on Sunday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pooja Nagare and Police Inspector Sanjay Sahane visited the spot and conducted a panchnama of the incident. The sniffer dog squad that was called also traced the robbers far away. But, their trail could not be traced. A case was registered against the robbers at Phulambri police station.