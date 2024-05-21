Citizens experience scorching heatwave

Tuesday’s temperature reaches 41.6°C, prediction of 43.1°C today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed an exceptionally hot day on Tuesday as the temperature soared to 41.6 degrees Celsius (°C), with a minimum temperature of 26.5°C. The intense heat prompted residents to seek refuge in the cool air of ACs, and coolers, resulting in sparsely crowded streets during the afternoon.

This year, temperatures have been unseasonably high, crossing the 40-degree mark as early as April. Following this, unseasonal rains further exacerbated the situation. The combination of daytime heat and nighttime humidity has left effects of heatstroke and intense sweating typical of the month of May.

Over the past eight days, temperatures have fluctuated significantly. However, the mercury spiked on Tuesday, reaching 41.6°C, as recorded by the Chikalthana observatory. The district meteorological centre has warned that the next five days will bring more scorching heat, advising residents to avoid afternoon sun exposure.

The city and its surrounding areas will see a maximum temperature of 43.1°C on May 22, with a minimum of 30.1 degrees Celsius. The temperature is expected to slightly decrease on May 23, with a forecast of 42.2°C and 27.4°C. On May 24, the maximum will be 42.7°C, with the minimum remaining at 27.4°C. The temperature is predicted to rise again to 43.1°C on May 25, before dropping to 42.2°C on May 26. Partly cloudy weather is expected during this period.

Medical professionals advise caution

Medical professionals advise caution, urging citizens to avoid unnecessary sun exposure during the hottest part of the day. Citizens are also reminded to stay hydrated and take precautions against heatstroke.