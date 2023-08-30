City celebrates Raksha Bandhan with zeal and tradition

Vibrant celebrations of the sacred bond between siblings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed vibrant celebrations of the sacred bond between siblings as Raksha Bandhan took center stage on Wednesday. The city came alive with the joy of brothers and sisters honoring their relationship.

Sisters adorned their brothers with traditional rakhis, and in return, brothers presented them with cash or gifts. The occasion also saw a delightful exchange of sweets throughout the community, fostering unity among families.

However, the timing of the festivities was not without debate. While some astrologers emphasized the importance of adhering to specific times due to Bhadra, others dismissed its effects. Ultimately, a consensus was reached to perform Raksha Bandhan after 11 am. This diversity of opinions did not hinder the city's enthusiasm, as residents celebrated the festival in accordance with their preferred timings.

Policewomen participate in the celebrations

Policewomen on duty at City Chowk, Kranti Chowk, and other police stations partook in the celebrations by tying rakhis to their colleagues. Meanwhile, the GMCH Hospital saw the heartwarming gesture of the Manuski WhatsApp group, who gifted sarees and medicine to ailing sisters, reciprocated with heartfelt rakhis.

Students tie rakhis to trees

Schools also embraced the festival, with students and teachers collaborating to tie large rakhis to trees within their premises.

Rakhi in orphanage

In an inspiring display of compassion, orphanages in the city fostered a unique celebration. Girls from one orphanage tied rakhis to boys from another, while voluntary organizations contributed gifts.