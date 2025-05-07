City erupts in patriotism after success of 'Operation Sindoor'

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Indian Air Force’s precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor have sparked spontaneous celebrations across the city, with citizens hailing it as retribution for the bloodshed in Pahalgam on April 22.

From the early hours of Wednesday, a wave of nationalism swept through Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as locals took to the streets in symbolic defiance bursting firecrackers and chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” The mood across key junctions like Kranti Chowk, Pundliknagar, and Hanumannagar was electric. People gathered in large numbers, carrying the tricolour and raising slogans in support of the armed forces. The message was resounding and clear: “This is the new India we don’t start wars, but we will end them if challenged.”

Sources confirmed that the IAF successfully neutralized nine high-value terror launchpads in a coordinated midnight assault, triggering a nationwide surge of pride and a palpable sense of justice served. In Kranti Chowk, BJP Yuva Morcha spearheaded a spirited celebration. City President Rameshwar Bhadwe led the gathering, joined by General Secretary Ganesh Garandwal, Tejas Vyavahare and others.

High alert across the district

In tandem with national developments, the district administration remained on high alert since dawn. All department heads were instructed to maintain heightened vigilance. Direct coordination was established with the chief secretary’s office to ensure readiness. CM Devendra Fadnavis conducted a statewide video conference to assess the situation and instruct officials. While no mock drills were initiated, a confidential high-level security review meeting is scheduled for Thursday, to be chaired by District Collector Deelip Swami.