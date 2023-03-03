City gets air connectivity to Bengaluru after 3 years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The air service between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Bengaluru will start on March 28 after a long wait of around three years after the corona period. Indigo Airline will start this service, informed the chairman of the civil aviation committee of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tourism Development Foundation (CSTDF) Sunit Kothari.

Bengaluru service started from the city before the corona period. The passengers had given a good response to this service. As the domestic air services within the country were hamperred due to corona, the Bengaluru service was closed. After the pandemic, domestic services were started again from the Chikalthana Airport. However, the Bengaluru and Ahmedabad services were not resumed again. CSTDF president Jaswant Singh and civil aviation committee chairman Kothari discussed the issue of starting the Bengaluru service from the city again with Air India and Indigo officers in Delhi. Indigo has given a positive response to their demand and the way to start the service from March 28 was cleared. This service will be operated thrice a week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Now, the air passengers from the city are eagerly waiting for the Ahmedabad service to start.

Flight schedule

On Tuesday and Thursday, the flight will fly from Bengaluru at 4 pm and will reach Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 5.35 pm. It will fly again from Chikalthana Airport at 6.05 pm and will reach Bengaluru at 7.40 pm.

On Saturday, the flight will fly from Bengaluru at 2 pm and will reach the city at 3.35 pm. It will return at 4.05 pm and reach Bengaluru at 5.45 pm.

Service started after 3 years

Indigo’s Bengaluru - Aurangabad - Bengaluru service is starting again from the city. We thank the airline for this initiative. Similarly, a discussion with the Air India officers was held in Delhi and they are planning for the new services from the city.

- Sunit Kothari, chairman, civil aviation committee (CSTDF).