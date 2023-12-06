City pays reverent homage to Dr Ambedkar

67th Mahaparinirvan Din of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The city witnessed a day filled with deep reverence as thousands of followers gathered in front of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue at Bhadkal Gate area to observe the 67th Mahaparinirvan Din of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The homage extended throughout the day and into the night, with various organizations and citizens joining in heartfelt tributes.

Many organizations paid tribute to the creator of the constitution. Everyone who came at Bhadkal Gate was astonished to see the beautiful image of Dr Ambedkar drawn in rangoli in front of the statue by Dr Pramod Duthde Yuva Manch and Republican Tiger Force. There was also a huge crowd to take photos and selfies in the surrounding area.

Bhartiya Bauddha Mahasabha, Jayabhim Mitra Mandal and Republican Sena organized blood donation camps at Bhadkal Gate. Citizens gathered for blood donation in all the three places. By afternoon there was a large number of blood donations. The Bharatiya Bauddha Mahasabha camp was inaugurated by Bhante Nagasen. Sachin Nikam and his team were taking efforts.

Book and pen donation

The initiative 'Ek Wahi Ek Pen' under the leadership of Vishwajit Karanjikar was getting good response from morning itself. By evening it had grown considerably. By afternoon 12,500 notebooks and 3500 pens had been collected. Shekhar Nikam, Gautam Bavaskar, Abhijit Honwadjakar, and others took efforts.

Singing tributes paid to Dr Ambedkar

Mata Ramai Samaj Seva Kala Sanch performed Bheem Geet near the statue of Dr Ambedkar. They paid tribute by singing various songs. Senior singer and president of Sancha Sakhubai Salve, Kalabai Hivarale, Kiran Jadhav and others staged this concert.