City records 4.6 mm rainfall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Heavy rain hit the city between 4.30 pm and 5.15 pm on Saturday, following a similar spell on Friday evening. The Chikalthana Weather Observatory recorded 4.6 mm of rainfall. While June saw below-average rain, July’s scattered showers have brought some relief to farmers. However, several small and major reservoirs across the district still await significant rainfall.

Ask ChatGPT