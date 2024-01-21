City to turn ‘Srirammay’ as BJP plans grand celebrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The BJP gears up for grand celebrations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to mark the Ayodhya Mandir idol inauguration on January 22.

The city transformed into ‘Srirammay’ (infused with Lord Ram) as the BJP plans over 100 celebrations across the city. Stages adorned with cut-outs of Lord Ram will grace every square, promising a vibrant atmosphere.

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and housing minister Atul Save addressed a press conference, outlining the plans. State general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, city president Shirish Boralkar, and Kiran Patil were present.

A tapestry of devotion

From bhajans and religious programmes to Deepotsav celebrations and dazzling laser shows, the city will vibrate with the spirit of devotion. Expect vibrant processions and the sweet offering of 1001 kg of Motichur Laddu prasad. A spectacular fireworks display at Kranti Chowk and a felicitation ceremony for Karsevaks will be held.

Housing minister Save

Save highlighted the 18 days of pre-celebrations already held in the city, including gifting idols of Lord Ram to 30 temples in his East constituency. He emphasized the live telecast of the Ayodhya ceremony on LED screens in every square, urging citizens to celebrate Monday as a second Diwali.