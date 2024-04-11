City water woes continue as 1200 mm pipeline bursts near Dhorkin

Repair work to continue till Friday morning; Disrupts supply to several colonies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city's water woes continue as a major pipeline burst near Dhorkin on Paithan Road on Thursday evening. The 1200 mm waterline supplies water to a significant portion of the city, and the break has disrupted supply schedules.

Municipal authorities are aiming to repair the pipeline by Friday morning. The cause of the burst is attributed to a brief interruption in power supply to the Jayakwadi pump house. The power outage resulted in a surge in pressure when restored, leading to the pipe burst.

Millions of liters of water gushed from the broken pipe, flooding nearby fields and road. The municipal corporation responded by immediately stopping the water flow, causing a delay in the scheduled water supply for the city.

This pipeline break is just the latest in a series of water supply disruptions caused by aging infrastructure. On Gudi Padwa, an internal city water line burst in two locations. Additionally, a power outage at the Jayakwadi pump house further hampered water supply efforts. Repairs for those disruptions took a full day.

Schedule extended by a day

The high-pressure 1200 mm pipeline supplies water to Cidco-Hudco areas, Shivajinagar, and other parts of the city. Due to the burst, these areas will likely experience a one-day delay in their water supply schedule. The municipal corporation is exploring options to supply water through alternative 700 mm and 900 mm waterlines.

Repair to take 15 hours

Repairs are expected to take around 15 hours. Municipal engineers believe a welding failure caused the pipe to burst. After the water clears and the pipeline dries after an estimated 6-7 hours, repair work can commence, said executive engineer of the water supply department, KM Falak, who is overseeing the repairs.