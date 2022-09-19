Civic chief orders to prepare list of legal, illegal water connections in 10 days

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) municipal commissioner and administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari today ordered the civic authorities concerned to prepare and submit the list of existing legal and illegal water supply connections in the city in the next 10 days. The new water connections will be sanctioned under the new water supply scheme based on the list.

The AMC administrator called a joint meeting of AMC and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) officers and contractor - GVPR (Hyderabad) to review the progress of the new water supply scheme works. The existing water supply scheme was also reviewed in the meeting.

The administrator stressed the need of framing the work plan based on three core points. Firstly, he ordered preparing a list of total residential and commercial water connections (legal and illegal) in the city. He underlined that the AMC will approve legal water connections to all property-holders under the new water supply scheme. The illegal connection-holders will deprive of the approval. Hence they should rush to legalise their illegal connections as a priority.

Presently, the construction of 30 elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) is underway as a part of a new water supply scheme. Hence as a second important point, the civic chief ordered MJP and the contractor to first complete the construction of 11 ESRs and hand them over to AMC on priority. This will enable them to increase the capacity of water storage and then smoothly supply to the city.

Lastly, the civic chief mentioned that if any area is not receiving water or receiving impure water in tap even water laying of the pipeline then the old pipeline should be replaced immediately with a new one. The complaint should be settled on priority. The AMC handed over a list of 80 localities to MJP where the new pipeline has to be laid. The AMC is monitoring the proposed works. The contractor should speed up the waterworks to meet the deadline, ordered Chaudhari.