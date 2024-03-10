Class 11 student found dead in apparent suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 17-year-old student, Vedika Jadhav, residing at Sai Shraddha Park with her grandparents for educational purposes, was found hanging in her room at around 5:30 am in Bajajnagar area.

According to police, Vedika who hailed from Buldhana district, lived with her grandparents, uncle, and younger brother. After having dinner with the family on Saturday night, Vedika retired to her room at around 10 pm. The next morning, when her grandmother attempted to wake her for studies, Vedika did not respond. Alarmed, the grandmother called out, prompting neighbors and family members to gather. As neighbours peeked through the window, they saw Vedika hanging from the ceiling fan using a scarf.

The MIDC Waluj police were immediately contacted. PSI Sandeep Shinde and his team arrived at the scene. Vedika was rushed to government medical college and hospital in an unconscious state, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body was subsequently sent to her native village for cremation. The police are trying to find out the cause of the suicide.