Classes in primary, secondary schools to be held in morning session

Aurangabad, April 12:

With the rise in mercury, chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad (ZP) Nilesh Gatne decided to hold classes in primary and secondary schools of the district in the morning session. The schools have to conduct classes from 7.30 am to 11.30 am.

The new timing will apply to those schools which are run in one session only. There is no change in schools which hold classes in two sessions.

The headmasters were asked not to make any changes in teaching periods.

Education Officer (Primary) Jaishri Chavan and Education Officer (secondary) M K Deshmukh instructed zone officers to ensure the implementation of the new schedule.

The Education Department fixed the schedule of examinations for the standards from 5th to 9th.

The students of the 9th standard will take their examinations from April 18 to 26 while the first paper of standard 5th to 8th students will be held on April 18. Their examinations will conclude on April 23. The schools were asked not to change anything in the timetable.

The question papers were already sent in sealed packets for city and tehsil level schools which will have conduct examinations of physical education, drawing and oral test on their level.

There is a big challenge before the schools to prepare the result in four days to declare it on May first. A survey of students will be conducted in 2131 schools to verify whether the academic loss was made up or not.