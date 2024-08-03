Clicking offensive link on social media lead to loss of Rs 15 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, a 21-year-old city youth paid a heavy price for clicking on an offensive link while watching Reels on Instagram. After clicking in March, it was discovered that Rs 15 lakh had been siphoned off from his bank account in July. A case has been registered at the Satara Police Station.

The complainant, a young man from Satara, owns a mobile shop. While sitting in his shop in March and watching Reels on Instagram, he came across a link named BDG Win. Upon clicking it, he was asked to deposit Rs 5,000. He again deposited Rs 16,000 through that link. Later, he watched videos on how to get this money back and called a person featured in one of the videos. That person promised to return the money and asked for the OTP and password. After the youth provided them, Rs 5,000 was deposited into his bank account. Consequently, he did not open the link again.

Rs 700 in bank account

On July 15, when the youth checked his bank account, he was shocked to find only Rs 700 remaining. He rushed to the bank, where it was revealed that Rs 15,00,600 had been withdrawn from seven different bank accounts linked to his three mobile numbers. He then complained to the Cyber Cell. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Satara Police Station on Friday. Police Inspector Brahma Giri is investigating the case.