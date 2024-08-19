Close friend held for murdering porter at railway station

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has resolved the tragic murder at the railway station where a porter, Yogendra Kishorilal Uike (39), was brutally murdered with a sharp weapon on August 8. After six days of continuous investigation, the police arrested the murderer, Anil Sewakrao Uike (25), a close friend of the victim, from Madhya Pradesh (MP).

The murder incident came to light at 6 am on August 8 (Thursday). A native of Kolua Khurd near Bhopal, Yogendra had arrived in the city two months earlier in search of work. He had been working as a porter and would also take up work outside the station when called. Yogendra often ate whatever he could find at the railway station and slept there as well. On Wednesday night, after unloading cement bags from a truck in the Khadi Road area of Deolai, he and two friends consumed alcohol and then went to sleep at the railway station. However, sensation prevailed at the station, when it was discovered that Yogendra had been murdered with a blow to the head, on the morning of August 8.

Pursuing solid evidence to Madhya Pradesh

Due to ongoing development work at the railway station, many CCTV cameras were non-functional, making it challenging for the GRP to locate the suspect without footage. Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) Swami Bhor, Police Inspector Sharad Jogdand, API Ganesh Dalvi, and PSIs Prashant Gambhirrao, Chandan Sakala, and Preet Phad, launched an investigation. They questioned other porters at the station. When it was revealed that Anil had fled after the murder, the team travelled to his village in Harsud Khalwa and apprehended him. Police officials Sanjay Bhendekar, Rahul Gaikwad, Pramod Jadhav, Anil Waghmare, and Praveen Dhadve were instrumental in carrying out the operation.