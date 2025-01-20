Cold and Cough Deadlier Than Cancer!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, another virus, the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), has emerged as a concern, especially with its resurgence in China. However, according to medical experts, common ailments like colds and coughs are proving to be more troublesome than cancer, COVID-19, or HMPV. Frequent weather changes are leaving patients grappling with these issues throughout the year.

The District General Hospital is offering free treatments, including OPD registrations, sonography, CT scans, and blood tests, which has led to a significant increase in patient numbers. Under the guidance of Civil Surgeon Dr. Dayanand Motipawale and Additional Civil Surgeon Dr. Padmaja Saraf, the hospital's doctors, nurses, and staff work tirelessly to serve patients.

Patient Statistics by Department (April to December 2024)

Department

Patients

Medicine 48,379

Gynaecology 7,160

Orthopedics 14,792

Ophthalmology 14,667

Dermatology 8,854

Surgery 15,306

Dental 10,328

ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) 7,030

Majority Suffer from Cold and Cough

Doctors at the District General Hospital report that most patients seek treatment for colds and coughs, especially during seasonal changes. Children are particularly affected, contributing significantly to the patient count.

Free Treatment and Medications

The hospital provides free medications, including prescriptions for 8–15 days or even a month in some cases. With these facilities, the number of hospital patients continues to rise.