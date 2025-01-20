Cold and Cough Deadlier Than Cancer!
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 20, 2025 07:40 PM2025-01-20T19:40:03+5:302025-01-20T19:40:03+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Following the COVID-19 pandemic, another virus, the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), has emerged as a ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, another virus, the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), has emerged as a concern, especially with its resurgence in China. However, according to medical experts, common ailments like colds and coughs are proving to be more troublesome than cancer, COVID-19, or HMPV. Frequent weather changes are leaving patients grappling with these issues throughout the year.
The District General Hospital is offering free treatments, including OPD registrations, sonography, CT scans, and blood tests, which has led to a significant increase in patient numbers. Under the guidance of Civil Surgeon Dr. Dayanand Motipawale and Additional Civil Surgeon Dr. Padmaja Saraf, the hospital's doctors, nurses, and staff work tirelessly to serve patients.
Patient Statistics by Department (April to December 2024)
Department
Patients
Medicine 48,379
Gynaecology 7,160
Orthopedics 14,792
Ophthalmology 14,667
Dermatology 8,854
Surgery 15,306
Dental 10,328
ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) 7,030
Majority Suffer from Cold and Cough
Doctors at the District General Hospital report that most patients seek treatment for colds and coughs, especially during seasonal changes. Children are particularly affected, contributing significantly to the patient count.
Free Treatment and Medications
The hospital provides free medications, including prescriptions for 8–15 days or even a month in some cases. With these facilities, the number of hospital patients continues to rise.