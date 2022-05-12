College, university teachers to get summer vacation from May 21; revised circular issued after demand

Aurangabad, May 12:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has revised the summer vacation of teachers of the affiliated colleges and the departments.

The circular of the revised holidays was issued today. It may be noted that teachers of affiliated colleges were upset over the summer vacation schedule.

There are 440 undergraduate and postgraduate colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts while the university’s city and Osmanabad-sub-centre campuses have 50 departments.

Bamu had announced the summer holidays from June 13 to July 31 (49 days) for the teachers. But college teachers are not happy with this schedule. The reason is that undergraduate and postgraduate courses examinations of the second session will be conducted from June 1 and June 21 respectively while the admission process will also begin.

So, many teachers were not able to avail themselves of vacation because of the examination work. The teachers' unions said that the temperature in different parts of the state, including Marathwada, is hovering around 45 degrees celsius and there is also a serious problem of loading shedding in rural areas.

Considering this, the university declared a revised schedule. Now, college teachers can enjoy vacations from May 21 to July 8 (49 days). Those teachers working in Bamu departments will be able to take summer holidays between May 21 and June 26 (37 days).