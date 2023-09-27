Colleges apathetic for NAAC grade; only 25 pc colleges done evaluation

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 25 per cent of colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has obtained grade from the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC). This shows that 75 per cent of colleges are apathetic to the evaluation.

It may be noted that the State Government made NAAC evaluation mandatory for colleges and universities across the State to improve the quality of education. There are 483 affiliated undergraduate and postgraduate colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts within the jurisdiction of the university for the academic year 2023-24.

Of them, 107 completed the NAAC evaluation while 30 colleges have started the process for grades. The assessment is not compulsory for 80 colleges as they were started during the last five years. So, nearly 300 colleges are reluctant to seek the grade.

The State Government and Bamu instructed all the colleges to seek a grade from NAAC before March 31, 2023. This increased the strength of a number of accredited colleges.

Grading imp to survive in competition: VC Dr Yeole

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the university administration is trying to get a maximum number of colleges to seek 'NAAC' grades.

He said that college principals were imparted guidance through workshops and lectures.

“The State Government's 'Parisparsha' scheme was also implemented effectively. Grading is necessary to survive in the competition and get grants from the University Grants Commission in the future,” he said. VC Dr Yeole said that colleges should understand that and face NAAC evaluation.

NAAC helps colleges in improving teaching-learning methods

Dr Shamama Parveen, an educationist from the city said that the task of modern education is not to cut down trees but to irrigate deserts. “NAAC provides us with an opportunity to get organised and to focus on various aspects of education leading to all-round development. The Assessment guides the institutes for the enhancement in teaching-learning methods, research, infrastructure and learning resources and in healthy practices,” she said while adding that NAAC is, of course, necessary to improve the standard of higher education to face the onslaught of globalisation.

Over 1350 secured NAAC grade

--The State has more than 2,100 non-aided colleges and 1,177 aided colleges in the State.

-- A total of 1,104 aided institutes have done NAAC accreditation

--Only 257 non-aided institutes have secured grades

--There are a total of 28 Government colleges while 24 of which have NAAC grade

--Non-aided and non-accredited colleges in within Bamu's jurisdiction