Community members welcome reservation notification

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Sakal Maratha Samaj unitedly took out a Morcha to Mumbai under the leadership of Manoj Jarange Patil for the demand of the Maratha reservation.

It was because of this that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issued a notification regarding giving a caste certificate, recognising Kunbis as blood relatives of Maratha community members. The CM Shinde also accepted the demands of the community.

Reacting to the development, leaders of the Maratha community opined that now the State Government should fulfil its promise and conduct a camp in every village to issue Kunbi certificates immediately.

Vinod Patil (Petitioner for reservation case): Bhujbal stated that 'Marathas are being given entry into OBC through the back door. He does not accept this decision. It is understood that he will fight a court battle against it. Did Kunbi records of all 54 lakh members get? This is our question to Bhujbal. He should not create tension unnecessarily. I will fight the court battle until my last breath for all those whose records are not found. I strongly believe that the outcome of the curative petition will be in favour of the Maratha community. We will celebrate the coming Shiv Jayanti as Maratha Reservation's Shiv Jayanti.

Suvarna Tupe ( Shivba Association, City President):

We have been working for the Maratha reservation through Manoj Jarange Patil's Shivba organization for six years. It was because of Jarange Patil that the golden day dawned on society. Jarange Patil has said that he would follow up on any errors to get reservations for the entire community.

Manik Shinde (President, Maratha Mawla Association): The decision to give reservation to the Maratha community is commendable. The agitation led by Jarange Patil was successful. The notification issued by the state government regarding blood relatives of Kunbis and the decision to give benefits from OBC to the Maratha community is commendable.

Satish Vetal Patil (Regional Working President, Buland Chhawa): Until the common Marathas get the Kunbi caste certificate, there is no point in expressing happiness. The assurance given by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is satisfactory. MLAs of the Maratha community are in deep slumber and it is a tragedy. This fight will continue until all of the Maratha community gets a Kunbi certificate.