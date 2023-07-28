Competition at Pinks and Blues
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 28, 2023 11:25 PM2023-07-28T23:25:12+5:302023-07-28T23:25:12+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Pinks and Blues preschool organised a competition of self-introduction for students with an aim to stimulate their creativity, confidence and social skills. Teachers made cut-outs of shapes and told students to make face with joining different types of shapes. Students were happy to see the beautiful face of boy and girl from the activity done by them.Open in app