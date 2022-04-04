Congress activists demonstrate against inflation

Aurangabad, April 4:

Members of the District and City Congress Committee demonstrated at Shahganj near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Monday morning in protest against rising essential commodities prices.

The Central Government increased prices of petrol, diesel, domestic use LPG gas cylinder, fertilisers and other essential commodities after assembly elections in the five States. It has become difficult for common to lead a life with inflation.

Members of the District and City Congress Committee demonstrated at Shahganj near today in protest against the price rise. Congress did not get permission to take out a morcha to the district collector officer. So, a delegation submitted a memorandum to the district collector.

District Congress Committee president Dr Kalyan Kale, District president of Women’s Wing Hema Patil, secretary of State Wing of Women Saroj Maslage Patil, Congress city unit president Hisham Osmani, City Women’s unit president Anjali Patil, Yogesh Patil, Namdeorao Pawar, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Ibrahim Pathan, Kanchan Chate, Varun Pathrikar and others were present.