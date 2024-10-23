Congress aspirants hint oppose nominating outsider from East constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a fresh political development a group of Congress aspirants held a meeting and forwarded a request to the party superiors and leadership, stating that they should give a nomination to one of the party aspirants only from the Aurangabad East constituency. They emotionally urged the leadership to oppose candidates coming from outside the party. The meeting took place at the office of former corporator Mohsin Ahmed at Roshan Gate on Wednesday afternoon.A letter has been sent to the party leadership underlining that a ticket be granted to any one Muslim candidate from the Congress party only for the Aurangabad East constituency and that no ticket be given to any new entrants. The letter has been forwarded to the party’s National President Mallikarjun Kharge, veteran leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, National Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Maharashtra party in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, State President Nana Patole, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Balasaheb Thorat, Screening Committee Chairperson Madhusudan Mistry, National President of the Minority Cell Imran Pratapgarhi, National Secretary Syed Naser Hussain, as well as District President and MP Dr Kalyan Kale and City President Shaikh Yusuf.

The letter also explicitly warns that if a ticket is given to a person from another party, they will strongly oppose it. Criticism has been made by mentioning the name of Dr Abdul Gaffar Quadri, stating that for the past ten years, he has been criticising the Congress party and the Gandhi family. It is due to him, that the Congress has suffered significant losses in this constituency. The letter reminds the leadership of this fact. The names of ten aspirants who have signed the letter include former corporator Mohsin Ahmed, former city president Ibrahim Pathan, former corporator Ayub Khan, Dr. Sartaj Khan, Engineer Iftekhar Shaikh, Ahmad Hussain Chaus, Congress State Secretary Dr. Zafar Khan, Kaleem Chhotu Qureshi, Yusuf Mukati, and Ashfaq Khan.

Received letter

When contacted the city president Shaikh Yusuf confirmed of receiving a letter from 10 aspirants. I have forwarded it to the party superiors for further action, he said.