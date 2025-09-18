Congress demands action in open pit posing danger to kids in Mukundwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Barely two weeks after the death of a three-and-a-half-year-old child who fell into an open pit in Deolai, yet another hazardous pit dug for an overhead water tank in Mukundwadi has come to light recently. The Congress party has demanded that either the water tank work be started immediately or the dangerous pit be filled up.

A 15-foot-deep pit was dug for a water pipeline at Ahmednagar Colony in Deolai area. On September 3, three-and-a-half-year-old Ishwar Sandeep Bhaskar died after falling into this pit. Following orders from the guardian minister, a criminal case was registered against the contractor and officials of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP).

Similarly, a deep pit was dug six months ago beside the Mukundwadi Health Centre for an overhead water tank, but the work has since come to a halt. Adjacent to the site, a modernized school building worth ₹2 crore was constructed under the Smart City project, forcing the old Marathi school to shift classes. However, the water tank work remains stalled.

On Tuesday, former corporator Bhausaheb Jagtap met with MJP Chief Engineer Manisha Palande and demanded that the overhead water tank work be resumed immediately. It was also pointed out that no road restoration work has been done at places where pipelines were laid, causing inconvenience to residents of Rajnagar, Mukundwadi, Sanjaynagar, and Ramnagar-Vitthalnagar. Congress district general secretary Ashok Dolas, Rahul Sawant, Pappu Thube, Prakash Sanap, and Kanta Ranbhare were present on the occasion.