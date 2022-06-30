Congress office bearers' resigns over renaming issue

Aurangabad, June 30:

The resignation session of Congress office-bearers opposing the proposal of renaming Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar is underway. As soon as the proposal was passed in the state cabinet on Wednesday, the City Congress unit president Hisham Osmani sent his resignation to the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole.

The Marathwada president of Congress' Minority Cell, Hamad Chaus resigned from his post. He stated that the people of Marathwada will not forgive the two Congress ministers, who supported the saffron party-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The two leaders of Marathwada remained silent during the cabinet meeting. "If Vilasrao Deshmukh would have been alive today, we might not have seen these days.

The city unit spokesman Mohsin Ahmed also resigned. The others who have resigned from their posts are Mazhar Patel (District President, Minorities), Shaikh Athar (City President, Minorities), Syed Hameed (Shahganj Block President), Aamer Abdul Saleem (State General Secretary, Youth Congress), Idris Nawab Khan, (State Secretary, Youth Congress), Muzaffar Khan Pathan, (Secretary, City Congress), Haji Moin Qureshi (City Working President, Minorities), Anees Patel (State General Secretary, Kisan Khet Mazdoor Congress), Shaikh Sagir Ahmed (Assembly Secretary, Youth Congress) and Shaikh Faiz (Assembly Speaker, Youth Congress).