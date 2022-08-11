Congress opposes appointment of Danve as LoP

Aurangabad, Aug 11:

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole underlined that our party is against the appointment of MLC Ambadas Danve as leader of the opposition (LoP) in the legislative council.

Patole was in the city to attend the Azadi Gaurav Padyatra organised today (Aug 10). He walked on foot from Shahgunj and till City Chowk and then went to attend Padyatra in the rural area.

While speaking to media persons, the MPCC chief said,” The appointment has not been made without discussion on it with the allying parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Congress has claimed for the LoP. Being a part of MVA, the discussion should have been held upon it. Instead, Uddhav Thackeray recommended the name of Danve and later on, the deputy speaker Neelam Gorhe announced the name. Congress was not taken into confidence while appointing LoP. Hence there is displeasure in our party.”

BJP made a mockery of democracy after the 2019 elections. In an adverse situation, Congress decided to join MVA. The party supremo Sonia Gandhi decided in the interest of the public. Although, our mindset was ready to sit with opposition parties, said Nana Patole.

“ If it is the desire of the local activists we will contest the election on our strength. It is not the role of Congress to make friendship on one hand and backstab on the other hand,” said the MPCC chief.