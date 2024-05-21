Congress pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The City and the District Congress Committees today paid tributes to the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his ‘Smrutidin’ at his lifesize statue, located in front of the divisional commissioner’s office. The district president Dr Kalyan Kale and the city president Shaikh Yusuf garlanded the statue.

Former Minister of State Anil Patel, Adv. Iqbal Singh Gill, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Anis Patel, Dr. Arun Shirsat, Sagar Nagare, Diksha Pawar, Baban Dindore, Moin Inamdar, Vinod Tambe Patil, Asmat Khan, Rekha Raut and many other office-bearers and activists were present on the occasion in large numbers.