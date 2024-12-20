Congress protest against Amit Shah

The City District Congress Committee staged a strong protest on Friday, demanding the resignation of union Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged offensive remarks about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Lok Sabha.

The protest, led by City District Congress President Sheikh Yusuf, was held near the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at the University Gate. Slogans like “Amit Shah resign!” and “Victory to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar!” echoed during the demonstration, which saw significant participation from Congress leaders and workers. Leaders present during the protest included Dr Zafar Khan, Dr Pawan Dongre, Nilesh Ambewadikar, Vishal Banswal, Kaiser Baba, Santoshkumar Didwale, Ramakant Gaikwad, Sohail Masroor Khan, Idris Khan, Anita Bhandari, Shila Magare and others .