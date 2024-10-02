Congress takes out Prabhat Pheri on Gandhi Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Congress party took out a Prabhat Pheri from the statue of Rajiv Gandhi,Subhedari Guest House to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Shahganj on Wednesday on the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

District Congress Committee president MP Dr Kalyan Kale and City Congress Committee president Shaikh Yusuf led this procession.

The participants raised slogans like Amar Rahe, Amar Rahe, Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahe, Jabtak Suraj Chand Rahenga, Bapu Tumhara Naam Rahenga.

The office-bearers and activists were holding placards. Former Minister Anil Patel, Vilas Autade, Yogesh Maslage Patil, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, Mahendra Ramandwal, Dipali Misal, Jagannath Kale, Mohan Deshmukh, Anis Patel, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Kishor Tulshibagwale, adv Iqbalsingh Gill, Dr Arun Shirsat, Dr Pawan Dongre, Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar, Suresh Tak and others participated in Prabhat Pheri.

The rally culminated near the Gandhi statue, where speeches were delivered by MP Dr Kalyan Kale, Anil Patel and Shaikh Yusuf.