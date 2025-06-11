Congress to hold torch rally on June 13

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To press the demand for a judicial inquiry into the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the City and District Congress Committee is organising a torch rally on June 13. The rally will start at 6 pm, from Paithan Gate to Gulmandi.

A preparatory meeting for the rally was held on Tuesday at Gandhi Bhavan, Shahganj.

Congress and other opposition parties have raised serious concerns about irregularities in the inclusion and deletion of names from the voter lists. Allegations suggest not just confusion but also manipulation and fraud during this process. Besides, significant discrepancies in voter turnout percentages were observed. A Congress delegation had earlier submitted detailed data and evidence to the Election Commission, demanding a probe and requesting access to the voter lists and CCTV footage of polling stations. However, the Election Commission has not responded or provided the requested information yet, which further strengthens suspicion, said City Congress President Shaikh Yusuf.

Those present at the meeting included District In-Charge Adv. Mujahid Khan, former Minister Anil Patel, District Bank Vice President Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, Jagannath Kale, Adv. Syed Akram, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Iqbal Singh Gill, Anis Patel, M K Deshmukh, Dr. Pawan Dongre, Dr Arun Shirsat, and others. Rahul Sawant proposed a vote of thanks.