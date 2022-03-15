Consumer awareness workshop held

Aurangabad, March 15:

A consumer awareness workshop was organized in the auditorium of the tehsil office on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day on Tuesday.

Smita Kulkarni, chairperson, district consumer grievance redressal commission, Ramesh Darade, deputy controller, department of metrology, Nikhil Kulkarni, food inspector, food and drug administration were present on the occasion. State president of the fair price shop federation DS Patil raised the issue of ration shopkeepers.

Speaking on the occasion, Kulkarni said that it is necessary to educate the customers about their rights. Old measuring scales are banned. All weighing scales should have a certified seal. One must make sure that the electronic weighing device is sealed. One must also check the expiry date on the food and when buying food items, insist on the sales bill to the food trader. Boards appealing to be aware while purchasing goods and filling fuel were put up in the premises.