Contractors not allowed to work in Constituencies of ministers & MLAs: MP Jaleel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Ministers from the State will make many announcements in the Cabinet meeting in the coming two days. But, the chief minister should rein their ministers and MLAs before coming to here. The ministers and legislators do not allow the contractors to work in their constituencies or they demand 15 per cent commission. They threaten to break limbs if the commission is not given,” MP Imtiaz Jaleel made the accusation while addressing a press conference in the backdop of a Cabinet meeting to be held in the city on September 16.

MP Imtiaz Jaleel raised a question about what was done about the announcements made in the Cabinet meeting of 2016. He said that the Government would make the same announcements this time to fool people.

The MP alleged that District Guardian Minister Sandeepan Bhumre, MLAs Prashant Bamb and Ramesh Bornare do not allow other contractors to carry out irrigation works in their constituencies.

“Those contractors who file tenders are threatened of dire consequences or 15 commission is demanded,” he said while making a demand of probe through the Enforcement Directorate or Central Bureau of Investigation. He said that the contractors should approach him who would give protection. Prantosh Waghmare was also present at the briefing.

We’ll not keep quiet

Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar talked about a proposal to construct new buildings on Nizam-era buildings in Marathwada. When the attention of MP Jaleel was drawn towards the issue, he said that the Government cannot do anything except hatred.

“They are destroying the cultural legacy of the country. We will not keep quiet. We are silent but it does not mean that we will keep quiet until the legacy is destroyed. They should just come here to demolish the building and see what we can do,” he warned. Meanwhile, on the issue of attending Mukti Sangram Din, MP Jaleel said that he knows that he will get more publicity if he attends the programme.