Contractual employees booked in bogus vaccination case

Aurangabad, April 1:

Around 80 residents were given corona vaccination certificates without actually taking the vaccines at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Meltron Hospital between March 9 and 23. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police against the contractual doctors and employees in this regard.

Actually, the responsibility to maintain the record of the vaccination was on the concerned medical officers but the contractual doctors and employees have fallen prey. The health department has established a committee to conduct an inquiry in this matter.

Until now, the bogus vaccination incidents were reported at several AMC vaccination centres and cases were also registered. On Friday, medical officer of Meltron Dr Vaishali Mudgadkar lodged a complaint with the Cidco MIDC police about the bogus vaccination. In her complaint, it is mentioned that Dr Comedy Zen Matthew (Mukundwadi) and Sabari Mohammad Imran (Champa Chowk) had recorded wrong information in the registered and issued certificates to the residents without actually giving them vaccines. A case has been registered while PSI Ghuge is further investigating the case.

Medical Officer Dr Paras Mandlecha on August 18, 2021 issued an order to all the medical officers directing them to check the register and the information on the Cowin App on daily basis. Ten persons are vaccinated in one vaccine vial. If bogus certificates are issued to residents, the medical officer had not checked the balance vaccines, it is being questioned.

Meanwhile, AMC health department has established a committee including Dr Manisha Bhondve, Dr Sangeeta Patil, Dr Megha Jogdand, Meena Thokal and Dr Prerna Sanklecha. The committee has been asked to submit a report after investigating the matter within three days, Dr Mandlecha informed.