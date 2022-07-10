Cops attired as Warkaries nab 35 robbers, pickpockets

Lokmat News Network

Thousand of devotees thong to Chhota Pandharpur to pay obeisance to Lord Vitthala on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. Taking advantage of the crowd, the robbers and the pickpockets steal valuables of the devotees. The crime branch police to avert these incidents adopted an innovative idea. Six officers and 60 constables of crime branched entered in the crowd as warkaries and nabbed 35 suspects, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

Thousand of warkaries thong the Shri Vitthal Rukhmai Temple in Chhota Pandharpur on Sunday on Ashadhi Ekadashi after a gap of two years due to Corona crisis. Around 700 officers and constables were deployed on the bandobast at Pandharpur. There was grave possibility of incidents like chain, mobile and purse snatching.

Under the guidance of crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, police teams led by API Manoj Shinde, PSI Kalyan Shelke, Gajanan Sontakke, Amol Maske, Ajit Dagadkhair were deployed. These teams included 60 constables. They attired as warkaries and kept a strict watch on every activity. They nabbed 35 suspects including 10 women and 25 men planning to execute criminal acts.