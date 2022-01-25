Corona number again jumps to 1,038 on Tuesday

Aurangabad, Jan 25:

After 5 days, the number of new corona patients had halved on Monday. However, on Tuesday, the number of new patients again crossed the one thousand mark. In all, 1,038 patients were found in the district on Tuesday.

The patients found in the city are from Jaisinghpura, Ulkanagri, Dada Colony, Krantinagar, Railway Station road, Satara area, Rahulnagar, Pundaliknagar, Kanchannagar, Keshavnagri, N-1, Shahnurwadi, Kokanwadi, Aurangpura, Deolai, Baba Petrol Pump, Railway Colony, Aref Colony, Jyotinagar, Shreyanagar, Bhagyanagar, Vidyanagar, Kranti Chowk, Paithan Gate, MIDC Centre, Jaibhavaninagar, Gulmohar Colony, Shahgunj, Central Naka, Silk Mills colony (One each), Harsul, Begumpura, Beed Bypass, Vedantnagar, Padampura, Pannalalnagar, Nutan Colony, Ithkheda, Nakshatrawadi, Samarthnagar, N-6, Bhavsinghpura (Two each), Paithan road (3), GMCH, Padegaon, Chawani (Four each), Bansilalnagar (5), Kanchanwadi (7) and others 652.

The patients found in the rural areas are from Soygaon (4), Phulambri (11), Khultabad (16), Sillod (19), Kannad (24), Paithan (38), Vaijapur (41), Gangapur (56) and Aurangabad tehsil (81).

Final case tally in the district on Jan 25:

New cases: 1,038 (City 748, Rural area 290)

Total patients: 1,63,035

Cured: 1,51,067

Discharged today : 705 (City 580, rural 125)

Active : 8,290

Deaths: 3678 (0 deaths today)