Corona patient from Jalgaon dies in GMCH
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 2, 2022 10:50 PM 2022-07-02T22:50:01+5:30 2022-07-02T22:50:01+5:30
A 73 years old corona patient from Jalgaon died while undergoing treatment in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday. This is the third corona death in a week.
This patient from Jalgaon was admitted to GMCH on June 28. Earlier, two patients died due to corona on June 26.