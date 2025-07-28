Couple in police custody for assaulting trader at his residence

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A couple has been sent to police custody till July 31 for allegedly assaulting a trader and his wife at their residence, using casteist slurs and misbehaving with the woman while reportedly boasting of connections to a police inspector.

The accused Sandeep Lanke and his wife Kavita, residents of Peshwenagar, Satara were produced before special judge A.R. Ubale on Monday.

Trader’s family targeted over children’s dispute

Complainant Sandeep Shridhar Shinde, a resident of Sarveshwar Nagar, stated in his FIR that a prior dispute between the daughters of both families had triggered the violence. Lanke had earlier entered Shinde’s shop and issued threats. Later, he, along with three others, allegedly barged into Shinde’s house and attacked him with an iron rod. Shinde’s wife was also beaten her hair was pulled, her mangalsutra snatched, and she was verbally abused. Lanke reportedly said, “My brother is a police inspector. Do whatever you want,” while threatening them.

Accused arrested from Jalta Phata

The crime branch arrested the couple on Sunday evening from the Jalta Phata area. On Monday, Assistant Public Prosecutor Kailas Pawar requested police custody to recover the iron rod and wooden stick used in the assault, trace the missing mangalsutra, and arrest the two accomplices still absconding. Police are also probing where the accused had been hiding and whether anyone helped them evade arrest.