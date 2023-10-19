Court asks Bamu to deposit daily wage employees' PF

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court directed the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) to deposit the provident fund of petitioner employees with interest within six months.

A group of daily wage employees who have been working for more than 20 years filed a petition in the court requesting to direct Bamu to deposit the provident fund of their service since August 2008. The bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragde directed the university to deposit the PF of the employees as per the provisions in the Employees Provident Funds Act in six months with interest since 2008.

The petitioners had also requested the court to instruct Bamu to consider their candidature for the grade III and IV posts. On this, the High Court issued directives to dispose of the petition pending of employees with the District Industrial Court by March 31, 2024.

Gautam Hivarale, Siddharth Kharat, Laxmikant Yelikar, Lakhan Salamapure, Anil Sawant, Ganesh Dhavale, Rajdeep Sonwane, Anil Jogdand, Gorakh Thombare, Sandeep Dangare, Vijay Sale, Vijay Raibole, and others who have been working as daily employees of the university for more than twenty years, filed this petition. Adv Neha Kamble represented the petitions while adv S S Thombre argued for Bamu. Adv S K Tambe appeared for the EPFO.