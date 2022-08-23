Court directs to give permanent appoint to petition

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice C V Bhadang and Justice Sandeep More has issued directives to give permanent approval as school headmistress to petitioner.

According to details, there was a dispute in the management committee of Ahmedpur-based Siraj-ul-Uloom Urdu Girls School which had no full-time headmistress.

As per the seniority list, petitioner Shaikh Rahimunnisa Begum was deserving a full-time appointment as headmistress. However, the education officer was not ready to give a full-time appointment as HM to the petitioner due to a dispute among management committee members.

So, she filed a petition in the court through adv D S Mali in court to get approval for the full-time appointment as HM and implementation of a regular salary.

The dispute among the management committee members was pending with the office of the Charity Commissioner. The petitioner brought to the notice of the court that the charity commissioner through a letter informed the education officer that there was no objection to taking a decision on the request of the petitioner within the legal framework even if there is a dispute between two groups of the management.

Hearing arguments of the Education Officer of Latur, petitioner and others, the court has issued directives to appoint her as full-time HM. Adv R P Gaur appeared for the Government while adv Sachin Deshmukh represented the respondents.