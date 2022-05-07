Court prevents university from taking action against registrar

Aurangabad, May 7:

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice R D Dhanuka and Justice S G Mehre has directed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) not to take action against registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi.

The court allowed the petitioner to reply to the notice issued by Bamu. The HC asked the first four respondents to submit their say up to June 10 while the fifth respondent Nagraj Gaikwad will have to submit it on June 20.

Several objections were raised against Dr Jaishri Suryavanshi related to her appointment. They included not following the norms during the appointment of the registrar and getting an appointment as a professor on the basis of a fake caste certificate.

Bamu issued a show-cause notice on April 28, 2022, to Dr Suryavanshi. She filed a petition in the court against the notice through adv B L Sagar Killarikar. Adv Siddheshwar Thombre appeared for the university while assistant government pleader Atul Kale represented the Government.