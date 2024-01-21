CP Lohiya's call for unity during celebrations in the city

Report any suspicious activity or disturbances by dialing 112

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : With anticipation and excitement in the air ahead of the Ram Mandir idol's inauguration in Ayodhya on Monday, police officials in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are appealing for citizens to celebrate the occasion with a spirit of harmony and peace.

Commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya held a meeting with representatives from various social and political organizations on Sunday, emphasizing the significance of maintaining a playful and healthy atmosphere during the festivities. He urged people of all faiths to come together in a spirit of mutual respect and understanding, ensuring a joyous celebration for everyone.

To ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens, police officials have implemented a number of security measures. Police presence has been significantly increased across the city, with fixed checkpoints and regular patrols. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or disturbances to the police immediately by dialing 112. CP Lohiya advised citizens to refrain from sharing or forwarding potentially inflammatory content on social media. MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, CP Manoj Lohiya, deputy commissioner of police Nitin Bagate, Navneet Kanwat and others were present.